Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.03

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.03 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 213.87 ($2.58). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 287,299 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 341 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.01. The stock has a market cap of £862.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.56.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

