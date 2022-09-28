Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 339.02% and a negative net margin of 675.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

