SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. 48,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

