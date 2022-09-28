SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.03

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

