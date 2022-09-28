Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Spark Networks worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Price Performance

Spark Networks stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,466. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.