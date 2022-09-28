Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 40180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

