South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
