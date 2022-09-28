Somerset Capital Management LLP Sells 667,150 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Capital Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667,150 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 19.7% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 0.12% of Infosys worth $95,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 280,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,795,078. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

