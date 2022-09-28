Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of DNAB remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,051. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 154,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

