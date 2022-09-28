Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SKY stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 400,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,446. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

