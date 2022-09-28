SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 15.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LQDH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,251. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39.

