SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

SSNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 17,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

