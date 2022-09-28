Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

SXYAY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 157,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,476. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

