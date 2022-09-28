Signum (SIGNA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million

Signum (SIGNA) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Signum has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Signum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Signum has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $2,794.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aid Ukraine Coin (AUC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2014. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,891,582 coins. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signum using one of the exchanges listed above.

