Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 249,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.