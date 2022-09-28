Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 476,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 1,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,463. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

