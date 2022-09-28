Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 15,720 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 106,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

