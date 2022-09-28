Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, Nomura cut Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Showa Denko K.K. ( OTCMKTS:SHWDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

