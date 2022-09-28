Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 53.3%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Stock Up 1.8 %
TMICY stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. Trend Micro has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $68.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.