Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 53.3%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Stock Up 1.8 %

TMICY stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. Trend Micro has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $68.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Recommended Stories

