Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Drops By 70.2%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tower One Wireless Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of TOWTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Tower One Wireless
