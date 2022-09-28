Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Drops By 70.2%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tower One Wireless Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TOWTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

