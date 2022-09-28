Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 90.9%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

Shares of TMOAY remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. TomTom has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

