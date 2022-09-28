Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 90.9%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
Shares of TMOAY remained flat at $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. TomTom has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.40.
TomTom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TomTom (TMOAY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.