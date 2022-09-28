Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases By 800.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tiger Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Tiger Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

