Short Interest in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Decreases By 72.7%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 396,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SBFM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 90,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,141. The company has a current ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

