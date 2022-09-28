Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Decreases By 97.4%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 238,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

