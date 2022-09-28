Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Increases By 96.0%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

CREG opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

