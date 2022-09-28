Short Interest in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Increases By 2,332.1%

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 2,332.1% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

SCMA stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Get Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 126,594 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 646.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 361,336 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.