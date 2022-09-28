Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Expands By 180.9%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a growth of 180.9% from the August 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Scatec ASA stock remained flat at $13.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

