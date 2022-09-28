Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Rises By 5,794.3%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,700 shares, an increase of 5,794.3% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,533,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRMX remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,892,438. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About Saddle Ranch Media
