Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Rises By 5,794.3%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,131,700 shares, an increase of 5,794.3% from the August 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,533,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRMX remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,892,438. Saddle Ranch Media has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

About Saddle Ranch Media

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.