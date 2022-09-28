Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 566.7%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Royal Mail Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Royal Mail

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROYMY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

