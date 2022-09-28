Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Expands By 566.7%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Royal Mail Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.40.
Royal Mail Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Royal Mail
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
