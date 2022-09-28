Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Rises By 112.5%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 2,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,936. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.