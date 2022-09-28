Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Rises By 112.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 2,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,936. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Rise Gold
