Short Interest in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Decreases By 33.3%

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,003,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,938,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

