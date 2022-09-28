Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Increases By 423.7%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 423.7% from the August 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 152,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,149. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

