Short Interest in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Grows By 1,000.0%

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 65,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,116. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $10,029,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.