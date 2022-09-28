Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Rises By 133.9%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the August 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQQX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

