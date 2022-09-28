Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Rises By 133.9%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the August 31st total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of QQQX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
