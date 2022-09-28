Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Rises By 400.0%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $94,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

JHAA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. 13,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.