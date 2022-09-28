Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Rises By 250.0%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGYR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 4,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.18. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.81%.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

