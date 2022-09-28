Short Interest in Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Rises By 433.3%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Magna Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGLQF traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.13. 13,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.33. Magna Gold has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 1.12.
About Magna Gold
