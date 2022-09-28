Short Interest in Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Declines By 90.9%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Live Current Media Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LIVC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Live Current Media has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc, a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment.

