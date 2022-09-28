Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Rises By 823.6%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Jowell Global Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:JWEL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,666. Jowell Global has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
Jowell Global Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jowell Global (JWEL)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.