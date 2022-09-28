Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Rises By 823.6%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWELGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:JWEL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,666. Jowell Global has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

