Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Increases By 570.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 570.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

