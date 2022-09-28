Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Declines By 93.9%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $710.00.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 168,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,358. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Informa has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Informa Announces Dividend

Informa Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading

