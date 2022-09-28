Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Expands By 2,100.0%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hero Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Hero Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

