Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Expands By 2,100.0%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hero Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Hero Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09.
About Hero Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hero Technologies (HENC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.