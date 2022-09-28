Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Expands By 286.9%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 286.9% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Goal Acquisitions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PUCK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Goal Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 763,283 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Goal Acquisitions by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,710,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 432,138 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

