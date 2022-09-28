Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Drops By 46.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

GXTG traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.