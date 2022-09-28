Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Drops By 67.6%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 82,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,579. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

