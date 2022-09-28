Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Rises By 868.0%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 868.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLME stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. 189,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,319. Flame Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

