Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declines By 74.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $5,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FTA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 79,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,628. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.