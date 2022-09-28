Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Decreases By 46.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Down 1.0 %

DUO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 24,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.02. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $22.95.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

