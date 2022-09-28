Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Declines By 44.5%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cuentas Stock Performance

CUEN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Cuentas has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

