Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Grows By 450.0%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.90. CTP has a 1 year low of 13.83 and a 1 year high of 13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

